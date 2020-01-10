URBANA — After about a year-and-a-half on the job, University of Illinois Police Chief Craig Stone believes his department is moving in the right direction as he prepares to leave it.
Stone announced Thursday he is departing the UI on Wednesday to become deputy director of public safety for the city of Columbus, Ohio, where he was an officer for 29 years.
UI Deputy Chief Matt Myrick will serve as interim chief while the university begins a national search for Stone’s replacement.
Replacing the retired Jeff Christensen, Stone took over the campus police department in June 2018 as the UI was wrapping up an investigation of an officer accused of inappropriate behavior toward women.
He had to place another officer on leave that September after a woman alleged she had been assaulted by an off-duty officer.
An internal investigation later found that officer had allegedly misused a police data system in 2017 and early 2018 to find information about women.
“We’ve worked on that (internal culture). And that has improved. It’s important that we treat each other with respect,” Stone said. “I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
The department has hired 20 people to fill new or vacant positions while Stone has been chief.
Stone said he was proudest of his community engagement while in C-U, including the implementation of a Community Police Academy and the summer Youth Leadership Camp.
Of the police academy, he said, “We were able to bring together a diverse group of people and expose them to a little more detail about what our law enforcement agency does.”
He said he’s enjoyed his time in C-U — “I have no regrets. This has been a wonderful job” — and had no plans to depart so quickly.
“I thought I would be here for at least five years,” he said. “I was not looking for another job. I was not applying for other jobs. I was approached” about the Columbus position.
Stone currently makes $188,700 a year, according to the UI’s “gray book” of employee salaries.
He declined to say how much he’ll earn in Columbus, Ohio’s largest city with a population of nearly 900,000, but added, “This isn’t about the money. I was able to go back where I started my career.”
He started in Columbus as a patrol officer and left after 29 years as a lieutenant.
He then became the police chief at Cleveland State University before being hired for a similar job at Ohio State.
When he starts his new job Jan. 21, he’ll no longer be a sworn police officer, but an appointed administrator in the Department of Public Safety, which oversees police, fire and a couple other divisions.
He said he’s looking forward to working with the director of public safety and the mayor of Columbus, who is beginning his second four-year term and is “focused on neighborhoods, neighborhoods, neighborhoods,” Stone said.
At 59, Stone said he expects this is “probably the last stop.”
“But I enjoy work. I enjoy what I do,” he said.