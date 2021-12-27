URBANA — The Champaign County coroner is investigating the apparent overdose deaths of three men found on Christmas morning.
Ambulances were dispatched at 9:06 a.m. Saturday to a residence on O’Connor Court in Champaign. According to Coroner Duane Northrup, three White males between the ages of 27 and 30 were found at the residence. All were pronounced dead at the scene.
Northrup said Monday he could not confirm the official cause of death until toxicology and autopsy results were back.
The men’s autopsies will be performed later this week.
“I have not compiled all of my overdose data for this year yet due to the large caseload we have experienced and coroner staff shortages,” Northrup said. “I am fairly certain my overdose deaths have hit record highs this year, the same as homicide cases.”