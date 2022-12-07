TILTON — A truck driver who veered off the interstate near Tilton on Tuesday evening was not seriously injured.
However, the 6:38 p.m. accident on I-74 eastbound, about 1½ miles west of Tilton, backed up traffic, in part because gawkers were taking pictures, police said.
A release from Illinois State Police said an eastbound semi trailer rig left the road to the left and went into the median, where it hit the cable barrier and overturned on its side. The driver refused medical treatment.
One eastbound lane was shut down while the truck was removed, police said, but reopened about four hours later.
About a half-hour after the accident, police said that one of the westbound lanes had to be blocked too and that was causing a significant traffic backup on the east side because motorists were stopping to take pictures.
Troopers urge drivers never to stop or slow to do that because of the risk of another accident.