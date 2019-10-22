URBANA — Two men who allegedly stole a furnace and other big-ticket items from a Champaign home Monday intending to recycle them for cash have been charged with residential burglary.
Christopher Youngman, 36, who listed an address in the 300 block of Scottswood Drive, Urbana, and Michael Cage, 52, who listed an address in the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, were each charged with a single count of the Class 1 felony offense.
They allegedly entered a home in the 200 block of Edgebrook Drive about 4 p.m. Monday and stole an air conditioner, water heater and furnace.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said the residents, who were in the process of moving in to the house, were away while the new furnace and other items were being installed.
A neighbor contacted police after seeing two men leaving in a truck that had the appliances in the back.
A check of the house by police showed that the items appeared to have been cut out of where they had been installed. Police also found that a microwave oven had been stolen and the bedrooms rifled through.
Police found the truck described by the witness with the items still in it. Youngman initially told officers that the items belonged to both him and Cage. He eventually admitted that he was a scrapper, McCallum said.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Youngman, who was also charged with driving with a suspended license, at $25,000.
Dill set bond for Cage, who had several prior convictions for home invasion, theft, vehicular hijacking, burglary and drug offenses, at $50,000. Both men were told to be back in court Dec. 3.
Conviction of residential burglary carries a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years. For Cage, the potential penalties are six to 30 years in prison because of past convictions.