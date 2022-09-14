URBANA — Two more men who were in a home where police found suspected heroin and fentanyl in early August have been criminally charged.
Kris A. Osterhoff, 61, of the 1200 block of Northwood Drive North, Champaign, was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of methamphetamine, while Steven Lomax, 58, for whom no address was listed, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
A Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force report said the pair were in Osterhoff’s home in Northwood Drive North on Aug. 3 when officers conducted a court-authorized search based on previous drug buys made there.
Also at the home was William Jordan, 41, of Rantoul, who was charged last month with possession with intent to deliver heroin, a Class 1 felony, after police found 14 bags of heroin weighing just over 5 grams in Jordan’s car.
In Jordan’s bedroom, they found a digital scale and about $2,000 in cash.
Officers also found about a gram of crack cocaine that Lomax admitted was for his personal use.
Jordan remains in jail in lieu of $350,000 bond. Osterhoff and Lomax were sent notices to appear in court on Wednesday. Both were allowed to remain free on recognizance after being arraigned. Osterhoff was told to return to court on Oct. 21 and Lomax on Oct. 19.