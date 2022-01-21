URBANA — Two Champaign males were arrested Wednesday night after being found inside a house where there were several guns present.
On Friday, Demonte Billings, 21, and Kanye Fulwiley, 18, were charged with different offenses in connection with a court-authorized search of a home in the 1300 block of Alberta Parkway in Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Fulwiley was seen going into the house allegedly in possession of a gun.
Police obtained a search warrant and found five guns, ammunition and about a pound of cannabis. One of the guns, he said, was equipped with a laser sight and a switch that made it capable of firing automatically.
Lozar said police attributed the guns and cannabis to Billings, who was apparently living there.
He was charged with possession of a machine gun, a felony that carries a mandatory prison term upon conviction, and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Billings’ bond at $150,000.
Fulwiley, who listed an address in the 3700 block of Colleen Drive, was charged with possession of a weapon without a valid firearm owner’s identification card. His bond was set at $75,000.
Both men were told to be back in court Feb. 9 for a probable-cause hearing.