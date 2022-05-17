URBANA — Two more men believed to have been involved in a shooting at a funeral dinner last summer that left one man dead and others injured have been arrested following a shooting over the weekend in north Urbana.
Derrick L. Lambert, 32, who listed an address in the 2800 block of Santa Ana Road, Champaign, and Christopher Hugger, 30, who listed an address in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue, Champaign, were arraigned Monday on charges of being armed habitual criminals for both the weekend shooting and the one in July.
Those are Class X felonies carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years upon conviction.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported someone banging on a door in the 2000 block of Perkins Road in Urbana and hearing shots.
Deputies found a door that had apparently been kicked and an unfired bullet nearby but no evidence of shots having been fired.
As they arrived, a vehicle fled the home doing about 100 mph in a 40 mph zone. It failed to stop at two intersections and finally crashed near High Cross and Windsor roads, where three people inside got out and ran.
In the car deputies found a handgun, two AR-15-style rifles, a .22-caliber rifle, multiple magazines and different kinds of ammunition, body armor, a laser sight, and a large amount of cannabis.
Hugger was found nearby in obvious pain and had about $4,000 cash on him, a small amount of cannabis and two cellphones.
Lambert was also located and admitted he had been in the car but said he was asleep until it crashed.
Authorities had been looking for Hugger and Lambert in connection with a July 2, 2021, shootout in the parking lot of American Legion Post 559, 704 N. Hickory St., C, that happened while mourners were gathering for a dinner following the funeral of David Dalton Jr., 32.
Mr. Dalton was fatally shot June 20 in the parking lot of the Country Brook Apartments in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue in west Champaign.
About 3 p.m. on that Friday, there were about 100 people in the Legion parking lot when shots rang out, hitting several people.
Kieshaun Thatch, 17, a nephew of Mr. Dalton, died after being shot in the chest. Davucci Craig, 20, is awaiting trial for Mr. Thatch’s murder.
Four others, including Lambert and Hugger, were also shot. Authorities believe they may have been shooting back at Craig.
Lambert and Hugger were charged in that case with being armed habitual criminals. Two other men, Brandon L. Wilson, 27, and Malik Chapple, 27, both of Champaign, were also charged in that case with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Warrants had been issued for the arrests of all four of those men in early November, four months after the shootings. On the day it happened, police officials described the crowd as hostile toward officers and uncooperative.
Court records show that Lambert was also wanted on a third criminal case in which he was charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon for allegedly possessing a gun on Aug. 15, 2020, that was in a car stopped as Champaign police investigated a large fight in the 600 block of East Columbia Avenue.
Lambert was a passenger in the car and said he had the loaded gun for protection.
With prior convictions for possession of a weapon and residential burglary, Lambert is not allowed to have guns. He’s currently jailed on a total of $1.275 million in the three cases and is due back in court June 28.
Hugger is being held in lieu of $1.25 million in his two cases. He has two prior convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and is due back in court June 8 for a probable-cause hearing for the case filed Monday.
Chapple’s trial on the charge of unlawful use of weapons stemming from the funeral shooting was to have started Tuesday, but he asked for and was granted a continuance until July so that he and his lawyer could go over recorded statements given Sunday by Hugger and Lambert.
Wilson is due back in court June 7.