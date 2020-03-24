URBANA — Two young Champaign men remained in the Champaign County Jail Tuesday following their arrests Sunday night for allegedly breaking into a west Champaign home.
Jalen Williams, 18, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Larkspur Lane, and Miquan Brown, 20, of the 100 block of Kenwood Road were each charged Monday with residential burglary and resisting arrest for allegedly running from Champaign police.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said about 6:35 p.m. Sunday, police received notice of a burglar alarm at a home in the 1700 block of West White Street. As they approached, they saw two people running away from the home through nearby backyards.
The runners ignored several commands by police to stop but both were eventually caught. Police found a broken basement window in the backyard, a security bar lock that had been removed, and a BB gun by some steps leading into the house. Police also found coins on the ground outside, and in the path of flight of the two young men were a Mason jar, a wallet, glasses and a glasses case. The homeowner identified those items as his.
Fletcher said Brown admitted they were at the home looking for money and that he was acting as the lookout.
Williams was also wanted for crimes for which warrants had earlier been issued. One was for a Jan. 13 residential burglary and theft and the other was for a Jan. 26 burglary to a motor vehicle, both in Champaign.
Williams is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond and Brown on $50,000 bond. Both were told to be back in court April 14.