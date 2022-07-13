URBANA — A Champaign man on parole for having a loaded gun in a residential neighborhood of Urbana just over two years ago has been charged again with possession of a weapon by a felon.
Kamarion Busby, 21, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Southwood Drive, was arrested Tuesday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, who had received Crime Stoppers tips that Busby was in a certain vehicle “riding with guns.”
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum told Judge Brett Olmstead that officers, with the help of license plate readers, were able to find the vehicle in west Champaign.
Learning that the Toyota sport utility vehicle was stolen, the officers moved in about 3:20 p.m. to stop it. As they approached, two men ran from it and were eventually caught.
When Busby was taken to the ground, a 9 mm handgun with one round in the chamber fell from his waistband.
As a felon convicted of possession of a weapon for having a gun on East Colorado Avenue in Urbana in April 2020 — the same incident in which Urbana police were accused of using excessive force to take Busby’s then-girlfriend into custody — Busby is not allowed to possess a weapon.
He was paroled two months ago after serving about two years of his six-year prison term.
With Busby on Tuesday afternoon was Christian Burks, 20, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Hedge Road, Champaign. Police found the keys to the stolen Toyota on him.
Burks said he knew the SUV was stolen but was not the one who took it. He was charged only with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Hearing that Busby also has other previous convictions for theft, possession of a controlled substance and burglary to a motor vehicle as both a juvenile and adult, Olmstead set his bond at $500,000, but he can not be released until a parole hold expected to be placed on him by corrections officials gets resolved.
Olmstead set bond at $50,000 for Burks, who had previous juvenile adjudications for battery and aggravated battery and an adult conviction for criminal trespass to vehicle.
Both men are due back in court Aug. 30.