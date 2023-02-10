URBANA — Two people arrested Thursday in a home where police found thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, including guns, jewelry and gold coins, as well as drugs, have been criminally charged.
Taylar Lahne, 29, and Justin Beckett, 31, both of Urbana, were charged Friday with a variety of counts related to items that had allegedly been stolen in December from an Urbana storage facility.
The owner of the items reported to Urbana police in early January that 14 guns, gold coins, jewelry and clothing were missing from his unit at StorQuest, 1710 N. Cunningham Ave. The man said he had previously dated Lahne, who knew the items were there.
Police began investigating and learned that Lahne had been at the storage unit on Dec. 9.
Urbana police Detective Ken Sprague said an employee identified Lahne as the woman loading items into a truck. Sprague said he also developed information that people linked to Lahne were selling the victim’s property around town.
Sprague was able to supply a judge with enough information to get a search warrant for a house on East Anthony Drive, where he said Lahne and Beckett were “squatting.” They had previously lived at the house with the man who moved his things into storage when he was evicted.
Sprague said all of them left at that time but Lahne and Beckett apparently returned and were staying there without the permission of the bank that owns the property.
Police went to the house early Thursday to conduct the court-authorized search.
Lahne was leaving as officers arrived but returned there with them. Beckett was also present.
Among the items that police found were a shotgun, three handguns, about 200 rounds of ammunition, collectible coins, jewelry, an ounce of methamphetamine, and 28 pills of Ecstasy.
Three of the handguns belonged to the victim and had previously been in the storage unit, Sprague said. The coins and jewelry also belonged to the victim, he said.
Lahne was charged with theft over $100,000 for allegedly stealing the man’s gold coins; possession of a stolen gun for having one of the guns the man had reported stolen; and unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Beckett was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for two different guns police linked to him, and possession of less than 15 grams of Ecstasy.
After hearing that Beckett has previous convictions for aggravated battery, aggravated driving under the influence, theft and violation of an order of protection, Olmstead set his bond at $200,000. He set bond for Lahne, who had no previous convictions, at $3,000.
Both were told to return to court March 14.