URBANA — Two Rantoul men who allegedly tried to rob a man at gunpoint in that city Thursday night have been criminally charged.
Angel Quinones, 30, of the 1100 block of Century Boulevard and Moises Concepcion-Roman, 41, of the 1100 block of North Drive were charged Friday with attempted aggravated robbery for allegedly trying to rob a man while armed with a BB gun.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said the charges stemmed from a mugging outside a restaurant in the 400 block of South Garrard Street that happened about 8:45 p.m.
A 44-year-old Rantoul man came out of the business and noticed a flat tire on his vehicle, the detective said.
“As he was looking at it, he was approached by a man who put a gun to his head and demanded money,” said Schmidt.
That led to a struggle between the victim and the gunman, later identified as Quinones, in which the victim was able to get on top of Quinones.
Schmidt said as the two were on the ground, a second man, later identified as Concepcion-Roman, began kicking and hitting the victim to get him off Quinones. When that didn’t happen, Concepcion-Roman ran off.
Police found the victim on top of Quinones, holding him to the ground. They also found a black handgun that they later determined was a BB gun.
The victim sustained a cut to the nose and a bump on the back of his head.
Concepcion-Roman was found later in the block where he resides, Schmidt said, and identified as the other would-be robber. He was also charged with aggravated battery.
Police found that Quinones was also wanted for manufacture or delivery of heroin in Sawyer County, Wis.; traffic offenses from 2018; a 2018 misdemeanor theft case; and a 2017 case of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both men are being held in lieu of $50,000 bond on the criminal charges stemming from the Thursday incident.
Quinones was told to be back in court March 9 for a probable-cause hearing and Concepcion-Roman on April 6.