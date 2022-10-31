URBANA — Two young men are in custody and police are looking for a third in connection with an armed robbery Friday night in Urbana.
Jakeif Green, 21, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Hunter Street, and a 16-year-old Champaign male were each charged Monday with armed robbery.
Green is being held on $150,000 bond and is due back in court Nov. 16. The juvenile was ordered held at the Juvenile Detention Center until a hearing Nov. 9.
An Urbana police report said just before 11 p.m. Friday, a man flagged down officers to report that he had been robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped by people he had connected with on Instagram to arrange the possible purchase of shoes and drugs.
Police said once both parties arrived at the designated meeting place in the 1500 block of South Lierman Avenue, Green showed the victim cannabis, and when the man asked to see the shoes, Green allegedly pulled out a gun.
Green then ordered the man to use his online banking system to transfer money to him. As the man was trying to do that, Green allegedly hit him with a pistol, then stole his iPhone.
Before taking the phone, Green reportedly gave the gun to another of the males with him, who also hit the victim with it.
Police obtained surveillance video that confirmed what the victim said. The video showed the three going into Green's home nearby.
Police located Green and the 16-year-old on Saturday afternoon in Urbana. In a court-authorized search of Green’s home, police found the victim’s phone, a gun and a live round of ammunition.
The victim identified Green as one of the robbers. His online banking system also showed a transfer of cash to Green, the report said.
The victim was treated for injuries from being hit in the head with the gun.
Armed robbery is a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years upon conviction. Court records show Green had a previous conviction for assault from Texas. The juvenile has pending charges for aggravated battery and failure to comply with electronic monitoring filed against him earlier this year.
Police are asking that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident to contact them at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.