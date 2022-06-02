DANVILLE — Two Champaign women are in custody in Danville after allegedly stealing from a store in that city and leading police on a pursuit.
A release from Danville police Deputy Chief Josh Webb said that employees of Lowe’s, 3636 N. Vermilion St., called police just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to report shoplifters who drove off in a 2019 Chrysler.
As they responded, officers spotted the suspect car and tried to get it to stop at Vermilion and Fairchild streets. The driver would not stop and police began a pursuit that ended when the car hit a curb on Harris Street near Gilbert.
The driver, later identified as Robin A. Brown, 34, whose last known address was on Williamsburg Drive in Champaign, and her passenger, Korrie Clay, 22, also of Champaign, got out to run but were quickly caught.
Both women were arrested on preliminary charges of obstructing police and retail theft after police found light fixtures and electronic items worth almost $2,800 in the car.
Brown was also arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding and driving while suspended and on outstanding arrest warrants.