URBANA — Two men wanted for alleged drug dealing at a home in Urbana last fall are in police custody.
Both Brendan Wells, 24, and Brandon M. Koehler, 33, who last lived on Richard Drive in Urbana, were arrested Tuesday by representatives of the U.S. Marshals Service who had been looking for them for several months.
They were charged in December in connection with guns and drugs found at the Richard Drive residence on Oct. 18.
On that day, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force did a court-authorized search of their home based on information that drugs might be present.
Police found about 40 pounds of cannabis, 35 pounds of edible cannabis gummies, 15 pounds of cannabis oil concentrate, a little more than an ounce of cocaine, two handguns and a rifle.
Neither Wells nor Koehler have valid firearm owner’s identification or concealed carry cards, a police report said. Police also found evidence to suggest both men were living there even though neither was home at the time of the search.
In the wake of that discovery, Koehler was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and cannabis and possession of weapons without an FOID. Wells was charged only with possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
However, Wells had been charged earlier last year with possession of a stolen gun, possession of a weapon with a defaced serial number, and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Those charges stemmed from a Feb. 1, 2022, search of his then-residence in the 100 block of North Walnut Street in Champaign.
University of Illinois police found a gun, an extended magazine for it, about 5 ounces of cannabis, a cannabis grinder, scales, THC oil cartridges and THC edibles.
Wells last appeared in court on those charges Oct. 18, the same day police were searching the Richard Drive residence that resulted in the additional charges. He had been wanted on warrants in both case.
Wells was arrested Tuesday at a relative’s home in St. Joseph and made a court appearance Wednesday. He’s being held on a total of $90,000 bond in both cases and is due back in court April 11.
Koehler was arrested in Georgetown on Tuesday and was jailed in Vermilion County. He is expected to be returned to Champaign County later this week.