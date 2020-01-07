CHAMPAIGN — The public is invited to join FirstFollowers at a panel discussion on criminal-justice reform.
It will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Champaign City Council chambers in the City Building, 102 N. Neil St., C.
A proposal to expand the county jail and criminal-justice reform measures in the state will be discussed.
Panelists will include State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, Champaign County Board member Mike Ingram, Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth and NAACP Criminal Justice Chairman Thomas Moore.
The discussion is being hosted by Ammons, state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and the NAACP of Champaign County.