URBANA — The public parking lot just east of the Champaign County Courthouse in downtown Urbana will become an employee-only lot starting May 31.
The 50 spaces formerly available to the public in that lot, Lot F, have been assigned to courthouse employees based on their seniority.
County officials said signs will be posted about the change on the site.
Six parking spots at the north end of the lot will still be set aside for people with state-issued Americans with Disability Act permits.
Other members of the public who park in the lot starting May 31 will be towed at the owners’ expense, according to Dana Brenner, county facilities director.
The restriction will be enforced between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays, he said.
People coming to the courthouse looking for places to park can use the municipal parking garage at the corner of Broadway and Main, which has 120 metered spaces.
There are also metered spaces in two lots at the Urbana Civic Center at 108 E. Water St., along with on-street meter parking downtown, Brenner said.