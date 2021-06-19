CHAMPAIGN — It’s been less than 24 hours since Sgt. Matthew Kopmann was confirmed as Parkland’s new chief of police, and he already has a name plaque on his desk.
“That was super fast,” he said Thursday after moving into his new office. “I don’t even have a full uniform yet, but I have this.”
There’s a lot in store for Kopmann in the coming months. Becoming chief after 13 years of Parkland policing is one thing; adjusting to a campus that will once again soon be full of students is another.
He’s eager for the latter. Kopmann has one word for working on Parkland’s campus during the pandemic: “Eerie.” Lights off, doors locked, no one around — except the police department.
With the school announcing this week that it will return to in-person instruction in the fall, Kopmann can return to what he does best: immersing himself with students, faculty and visitors, finding shared interests or struggles.
With students, Kopmann is coming from a place of understanding.
He’s spent more than his fair share of long hours on campus.
“I just spoke with a guy the other day that was really down on himself that he didn’t finish his associate’s in two years, and I’m like, ‘Neither did I,’” Kopmann said. “He goes, ‘Really?’ It’s just relating to people with common themes.”
After growing up on a farm just outside Gifford and graduating from Rantoul Township High School in 2003, Kopmann got his first exposure to law enforcement as a master controller at the Champaign County Jail.
While pursuing his associate degree in criminal justice at Parkland, he took on shifts at Rantoul Products, then the midnight shift as controller, picking up stints in Carle security and in construction and landscaping along the way.
He became a Parkland officer in 2008, but the grind continued: after working the 8 a.m.-to-4 p.m. shift, he’d slide into a lounge chair and do his online schoolwork for Franklin University, where he completed his bachelor’s in public- safety management in 2011.
“I was here literally all day and all night until I finished that associate’s and bachelor’s degree,” he said.
To break up busy days, Kopmann revved up his motorcycle and drove out into the country.
“I just like to ride,” Kopmann said. “Sometimes with people, sometimes alone. It’s a good, quiet time to think, and it’s very peaceful.”
Kopmann and his staff embrace the idea of “progressive policing,” finding ways to relate and communicate to campus constituents.
In other words, an incident won’t be the first time a student or employee meets a Parkland officer.
“It’s not a conversation in crisis because we’ve already met them, we’ve already issued their keys on the first day,” Kopmann said. “We’ve already stopped by their office and told them ‘Welcome to Parkland’; we’ve already done a new-employee orientation.”
Some of his favorite interactions come from lecturing to English-as--a-second-language classes, where he’s broken down the process of getting a driver’s license, educated about policing in America, even acted out some role-play scenarios with students.
“Community policing works, and it works really well here at Parkland College because it’s a commuter college,” he said. “We’re definitely moving forward with what has been built.”
Kopmann still has a few more decorations to pull into former Chief William Colbrook’s office. But all he’s thinking about after a year of quiet is Parkland’s 1 million square feet being filled with the sweet hum of student noise.
“People having conversations, people meeting people in the hallway. The college center, the lounges, the student union, having people studying or eating lunch between classes,” he said. “Patrolling and seeing people is going to bring back a lot of good energy.”