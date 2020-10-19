URBANA — A Rantoul man who pleaded guilty to having a gun while on parole was sentenced to four years in prison last week.
Sylvester Moore, 30, who listed an address in the 300 block of South Garrard Street, pleaded guilty to a single count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole. In exchange, other counts of unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession of a stolen weapon were dismissed.
All the counts stemmed from his arrest Jan. 22 by Rantoul police, who had responded to a report of shots fired in the area and traced them to Moore’s home, where a search turned up three guns and ammunition.
On parole for aggravated driving under the influence, Moore is not allowed to possess weapons.
He was given credit for 269 days served.