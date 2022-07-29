URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having a gun and drugs on him earlier this year while on parole for a weapons offense has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Careu Broach, 19, whose last known address was in the 300 block of West Eureka Street, pleaded guilty to armed violence Friday before Judge Roger Webber.
He admitted that he had the handgun and about 5 grams of crack cocaine on him on Feb. 25.
He was in the 600 block of North Neil Street walking and was on the phone when U.S. Marshals approached him to arrest him on a warrant issued after an alleged parole violation.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Broach’s only prior offense was the one for which he was on parole — aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
He faced up to 30 years on the conviction.