URBANA — Two area men on parole for weapons offenses could be headed back to prison if convicted of allegedly possessing drugs and ammunition that police found in a Champaign home.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Markel Sanders, 21, and Corrion Brown, 26, were charged Thursday after members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, 9 mm bullets, a 9 mm magazine and a 50-round drum magazine in a home in the 1500 block of Lincolnshire Drive, the address where Sanders was staying.
Street crimes officers were asked to do a parole compliance check at the house Wednesday and found Sanders, Brown and Sanders’ girlfriend in the house.
In a bathroom, police found two plastic bags in the toilet tank. One contained about 12 grams of cocaine separated into 11 smaller bags, and a second bag had just over a gram of methamphetamine, Rietz said.
In the guest bedroom they found three digital scales, dozens of rounds of 9 mm ammunition, a magazine that holds 9 mm ammunition and the 50-round drum magazine.
As convicted felons, neither is allowed to possess ammunition or weapons.
Police did not find any guns in the house, Rietz said.
The pair were charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Both men are on parole for possession of a weapon by a felon.
Sanders has another adult conviction for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and several juvenile adjudications for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, residential burglary and aggravated battery, Rietz said.
Brown, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Austin Drive, Urbana, has other convictions for possession of weapons by a felon and attempted residential burglary.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for each man at $500,000. They were told to be back in court Sept. 8 for a probable-cause hearing.
If convicted of the most serious offense — having the cocaine — they face six to 30 years in prison.