CHAMPAIGN — After 22 years of service as a police officer in Champaign, Officer Jeff Creel retired Monday.
The Mahomet man whose life was forever changed 19 months ago when his partner was shot dead by a man whom Creel then killed had received multiple accolades during his tenure in Champaign.
Creel had taken the lead in approaching Darion Lafayette about 3:30 a.m. May 19, 2021, as he sat in a car outside the Town Center Apartments on North Neil Street.
With Officer Chris Oberheim closely behind him, they went up to the car to talk to Lafayette about a possible fight with a woman. The 24-year-old man got out of his car and began shooting, fatally wounding Officer Oberheim.
Creel was also hit by fire from Lafayette’s gun but was able to get himself off the ground and return fire at Lafayette, who was standing over Officer Oberheim, apparently poised to fire again.
Lafayette was also killed.
Creel, 52, was off work for several months in the wake of the tragedy and never returned to routine patrol duties.
He began his law-enforcement career in 1993 with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Des Moines, Iowa, before accepting a position with the Chicago Police Department in 1995.
In December 2000, he was hired by the Champaign Police Department.
“I feel blessed and humbled to have had a career for nearly 30 years that I truly loved,” said Creel. “I loved it because I worked with selfless people whose goals were to help others every day.”
Creel was a member and leader of multiple specialized departmental units. He served 20 years as a SWAT officer, seven years as a member of the Electronics Technician Team and four years as a certified technical investigator, as certified by the National Technical Investigators Association.
“Jeffrey Creel is an exemplary officer, an exceptional leader, and a great public servant,” said Champaign police Chief Timothy Tyler. “The men and women of the Champaign Police Department are thankful that he has shared his gifts with our department and kept this community safe for 22 years. We will miss his calming presence and his teacher’s spirit, and we wish him the best in his retirement.”
Creel received much recognition for his service, including two Medals of Valor, a Purple Heart and the Gnagey Award for SWAT Officer of the Year on two separate occasions.
He also received 22 department commendations and five city awards and was among the founding organizers of the Champaign Police Chaplain Program, which brings together local faith leaders to offer a listening ear for law-enforcement personnel.