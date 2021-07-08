MONTICELLO — A pathologist testified Wednesday that a Monticello man found dead in what authorities described as “deplorable” living conditions died of pneumonia.
Bloomington-based Dr. Scott Denton said the chronic bronchitis that Ronald Blankenship, 64, suffered, was aggravated by an infection from the tracheostomy tube inserted into his neck.
Mr. Blankenship was found dead in his home in the 300 block of Warren Street, which reeked of the stench of garbage and feces, on Aug. 20, 2018.
“Medical neglect was a contributing factor,” Denton said during the second day of a jury trial for Mr. Blankenship’s nephew, Mason Brown.
“He was not given the medical or physical necessities to continue to live,” Denton said.
Brown, 37, is charged with abuse and neglect of an elderly person for the alleged lack of care for his uncle and aggravated cruelty to animals for the alleged mistreatment of two cocker spaniels that also lived in the house that Brown, his mother, and another sister who is developmentally disabled shared with Mr. Blankenship.
Christie Brown, 64, Mason Brown’s mother and Mr. Blankenship’s sister, faces the same criminal charges in a trial tentatively set for October.
Piatt County Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman is prosecuting Mason Brown. He is represented by Christopher Amero, a Decatur attorney. Judge Rodney Forbes from Macon County is presiding.
Denton told the jury that potential infections that might normally by filtered by the nose or mouth bypass these routes in a person with a tracheostomy tube, creating a “substantial risk” to the lungs.
The pathologist said he found evidence of recent “very severe” pneumonia in Mr. Blankenship as well as evidence of past pneumonia, a prior heart attack and mini-strokes.
“The condition of the body and the nature of the pneumonia and the dirt and material on him reflected his environment,” Denton said.
Also testifying Wednesday was Monticello’s part-time animal-control officer, Diana McPheters, who went with police on Aug. 23, 2018, as they conducted a court-authorized search of the home.
“There was feces and debris through the whole house … and the odor was overwhelming,” said McPheters, who was brought in because she was told two dogs were present.
“One was almost completely bald with red skin irritation,” she said. “There was matted hair everywhere.”
McPheters said she was not certain that the other animal present was even a dog.
“She was under a bench lying in matted hair. There was feces and urine everywhere,” she said of the dogs’ living conditions.
There was a single water bowl with a greenish liquid in it, she added.
Both dogs had tumors, offered no resistance to being picked up, and were euthanized later that day, she said.
Monticello police Officer Jason Shumard, who participated in the search, said, “I thought the dogs were dead and then when I paused, I saw they were breathing. They were not moving, not doing anything but breathing.”
Shumard testified that even before entering the home, “you could smell it from the street.”
“There was garbage everywhere and what I thought was dog feces. Extreme clutter, probably the worst I’ve ever seen that people lived in,” he said, adding that he saw mouse droppings in Mr. Blankenship’s bed and at least 11 bags of soiled adult diapers in his room.
Following the search, Shumard said he found Mason Brown at a local lawyer’s office and arrested him.
For the second day, jurors saw graphic photographs showing the room where Mr. Blankenship stayed as well as photos of the dogs and the room in which they were confined.
The state intends to rest its case today following the testimony of a veterinarian.
Amero said Wednesday he needed to consult with Brown as to whether he wants to testify. He is not required to do so.