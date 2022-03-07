CHAMPAIGN — An incident in which a patron and employee were injured outside The Red Lion bar at 211 E. Green St., C, remains under investigation, according to Champaign police.
Police spokesman Joe Lamberson said police were called to the 200 block of East Green Street about 1:47 a.m. Saturday for a report of an altercation between an intoxicated woman and a security staff member working at the bar.
According to reports, a female patron was escorted out of the bar for being in an unauthorized area, and once outside, she is said to have struck a security staff member in the head, he said.
The staff member “took her to the ground,” and she struck her head on the way down, Lamberson said.
The staff member had injuries consistent with being punched, Lamberson said.
The woman suffered a cut to the right side of her head and was taken to a local hospital, he said.
While the woman was intoxicated, she was speaking with staff, he said.