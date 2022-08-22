URBANA — A Paxton man who allegedly stole a car from a Champaign automobile repair business last week is in the county jail.
Isaiah Britt, 35, was arraigned Monday on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and being a fugitive from justice in Indiana.
The vehicle charge stemmed from his arrest by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies about 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
A deputy’s report said a deputy saw a car driving very fast across the parking lot of Gerber Collision & Glass, 1110 Bloomington Road.
Deputies followed the car across Interstate 74 and initiated a traffic stop near Cunningham Avenue. The driver pulled into a gas station in the 1800 block of North Cunningham Avenue, got out of the vehicle with a backpack and ran.
After a chase that lasted several minutes, Britt was found hiding under a car.
Deputies learned he had an arrest warrant from Warren County, Ind., and that his driver’s license was revoked.
The 2017 Honda he was driving belonged to a Mahomet man who said he did not know Britt and had not given him permission to drive his car.
Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega told Judge Brett Olmstead that Britt had pending Champaign County cases for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under revocation in addition to being wanted for two cases in Indiana.
Court records show he has several previous traffic, misdemeanor and felony convictions for driving under suspension, driving under revocation, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic battery.
A judge set his bond over the weekend at $25,000. Britt declined to waive extradition back to Indiana, meaning that state will have to get a governor’s warrant to force his return if authorities there want to prosecute him.
He is due back in court Sept. 20 in the fugitive case and Sept. 26 in the stolen-vehicle case. Conviction of the latter carries penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.