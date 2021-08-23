URBANA -- A Paxton man was charged Monday with possession of drugs and a gun following his arrest Sunday night in Urbana.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said Damian Wilson, 22, was stopped for alleged traffic violation about 10:15 p.m. near Guardian Drive and University Avenue in east Urbana.
Smysor said the people in the vehicle were acting suspicious, so the officer called for a dog to do an open-air sniff. The dog alerted to the presence of something suspicious, so officers searched the vehicle. On the floorboard, they found a small safe and a key for it.
Opening the safe, they found it contained about 14 grams of methamphetamine and an unloaded .22-caliber revolver. The safe also contained documents with Wilson’s name on them, Smysor said.
He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for not having a valid firearm owner’s identification card.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $50,000 and told him to return to court Sept. 14 for a probable-cause hearing.