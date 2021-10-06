PEORIA — A Paxton man faces 10 years to life in prison for trying to get a teen to have sex with him.
A federal jury in Peoria deliberated just over 90 minutes Wednesday before convicting Robert Shawn Anderson, 52, of enticement of a minor.
In two days of testimony, the government presented evidence to establish that Anderson used the dating app MeetMe to arrange to meet an individual he thought to be a 15-year-old minor for sexual activity.
Anderson was arrested over Valentine's Day weekend 2020 as part of an investigation in Kankakee County that included agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bradley Police Department, the Illinois Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon O'Brien, who also is Deputy Bureau Chief for the Illinois Attorney General's Office, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson prosecuted Anderson.
U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm set sentencing for Jan. 10. Anderson remains in the custody of U.S. Marshals.