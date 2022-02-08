PEORIA — A Paxton man convicted of trying to get a teen to have sex with him was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 10 years in prison.
In October, a jury deliberated about 90 minutes to convict Robert Shawn Anderson, 52, of attempted enticement of a minor. After hearing evidence over two days, jurors found that Anderson arranged to meet an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old for sex.
He had used the dating app MeetMe to set up the rendezvous and was arrested over Valentine’s Day weekend 2020.
The FBI spearheaded the investigation in Kankakee County and was helped by the Bradley Police Department, the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
Judge Michael Mihm imposed the sentence via Zoom from Peoria, with Anderson appearing from the Kankakee County jail, the prosecutor in Urbana and Anderson’s lawyer in Springfield.
The sentence was the minimum he could hav3e received. He also faces five years of mandatory supervised release once he gets out of prison.