RANTOUL — A group of about 35 people led a peaceful march Thursday afternoon in Rantoul to protest the June 7 police fatal shooting of Jordan Richardson.
The march consisted primarily of young people with a few grandparents, starting at the Rantoul police station and extending to the East Belle Avenue address where the shooting occurred. It then went to Rantoul Township High School and back to the police station.
Spurring the march was Wednesday’s release of video footage of the shooting.
J.W. Eater Junior High teacher Tonia Kirby, who had Mr. Richardson as a student, said she was proud of how everyone in the march acted.
“For the most part, I think they were protesting the shooting,” she said of why they participated. “A couple of them had signs like, ‘It should not be illegal to be Black in America’ and ‘Respect My Existence or Expect Resistance.’”
Mr. Richardson, 18, died June 7 after Rantoul police Sgt. Jerry King shot him in the front yard of a home on Belle Avenue.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz on Wednesday said a review of King's body-camera footage and surveillance footage from three homes showed the shooting was a justified use of force. Mr. Richardson did not comply with King’s repeated orders to put down the gun he was carrying. King said in his report that he fired his weapons because he thought he saw Mr. Richardson raise the gun in his direction.
The incident occurred after Mr. Richardson ran from a car that was being driven by Jheremia McKown, 20, of Champaign after it was stopped by police.
McKown was charged with armed violence and resisting arrest for fighting with an officer who was trying to arrest him, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Earlier Thursday, Kirby organized a grief-counseling session at the Rantoul Business Center for any young people who needed help.
Only two young people showed up — Kyleigh Jancola and Janie McDaniel, who painted signs to take to the march.
Jancola’s said “Long live 23” referring to Mr. Richardson having graduated with the Rantoul Township High School Class of 2023. It also read “Long live Jordan” in purple and gold, the school colors, Jancola said.
“I also was going to add, ‘No justice, no peace,’” she said.
Jancola, a freshman, said she met Mr. Richardson, who was a friend of her sister’s, a few times.
“He was around a few times when I was little,” she said. “He was very sweet, loving. He just had a really loving personality.”
McDaniel’s sign read, “Long live J.”
“I’m going to put '2023' on, too,” she said.
McDaniel said she knew Mr. Richardson “pretty well.”
“Jordan was always very uplifting, and if anybody else was having a problem, he was always there for them,” she said. “I remember him as being very sweet and very smart. He had a very smart brain. He was going to make it big. He had a good voice for rapping, too, but he never got into it.”
Also on hand to provide counseling with Kirby were active area youth mentor Herbert “Hub” Burnett and Rantoul Township teacher Amy Rife and Principal Todd Wilson.
Burnett said counseling is what many of the young people of the community need, but many aren’t interested.
“Most of the kids say they don’t want to come here. They don’t need counseling,” Burnett said. “They want justice. They want to get their lick back, like if you hit me, I’m going to get you back.”
Burnett, who also coaches, said he was on a bus with Rantoul players coming back from a tournament in Chicago on Wednesday when they saw the video of Mr. Richardson being shot.
“They were visibly upset,” Burnett said.
Added Kirby: “Yesterday, when the body-cam footage hit the news, we had a lot of students reaching out who were upset, frustrated, angry. So we started planning this as quickly as we could” to get as many counselors there as they could.
The important thing is to listen to the young people, she said.
“Kids have the solutions. We just need to listen and implement,” Kirby said. “We’re so busy we think we can figure this out. I’m trying to listen and see what they need.”
Burnett agreed grief counseling is important.
“I think we need to be mindful that kids are hurting, and PTSD is alive and well," he said. "You’ve got a lot of kids running around getting no counseling. That’s not good.”
Burnett said, however, that many adults are afraid “that maybe the kids will get out of hand.”
“Some of that is for lack of relationship. A lot of adults need to try to build relationships with these kids. That’s the answer,” he said.
More young people likely would have shown up for counseling but for a summer storm that swept through the area. It wasn’t for lack of trying on Kirby’s part.
“The weather probably didn’t help,” Kirby said. “I just posted, ‘We’ll be here till 4-4:30 if the weather clears up and you want to come out.’”