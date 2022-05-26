URBANA — A 50-year-old man was killed Wednesday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while he was crossing a street north of the Five Points intersection in Urbana, authorities said.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Christopher D. Bowen of Sandoval.
Mr. Bowen was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Carle Foundation Hospital emergency department.
The incident was reported to have occurred near Park Street and Cunningham Avenue, about a block north of Five Points.
The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old Urbana woman, was cited for driving an uninsured vehicle. She complied with chemical testing and was released, according to Urbana police.
An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, and the death is under investigation by the coroner’s office and Urbana police.
Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, share their information with Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.