CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign County coroner has released the name of a man killed when he ran into traffic early Tuesday on Interstate 74 in Champaign.
Coroner Duane Northrup said Cedric H. Jones, 28, of Champaign died from multiple traumatic injuries he received when he was hit by a semitrailer driven by a 55-year-old Oreana man.
The accident happened about 5 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway just west of Prospect Avenue.
Traffic was diverted from I-74 to I-57 northbound for about four-and-a-half hours while troopers investigated.
Northrup said no autopsy would be done on Mr. Jones but that he would run toxicology tests.