CHAMPAIGN — Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a woman who was walking on Interstate 72 late Wednesday night.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Colleen S. Keigher, 33, of Champaign, was pronounced dead at the scene early Thursday.
Preliminary information from police is that at 11:22 p.m., troopers found Ms. Keigher dead on the westbound side of the highway near milepost 182, just before the interstate terminates at Country Fair Drive in west Champaign.
Those lanes were shut down until 4 a.m. Thursday while troopers investigated.
Police believe she was the victim of a hit-and-run, but no further information was immediately released.