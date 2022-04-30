PHILO — A Penfield man died from injuries he received in a crash between a heavy truck and a pickup Friday afternoon on Illinois 130 south of Philo.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man killed as Shawn Cole, 50, of Penfield.
Illinois State Police said Mr. Cole was a passenger in one of two vehicles that crashed head-on at 4:05 p.m. on Illinois 130 and County Road 700 N, about a mile south of Philo.
Preliminary information is that Justin Hottman, 39, of Tolono was driving a Chevrolet picktup north on Illinois 130 when he tried to pass another vehicle and hit an International truck tractor driven by Tommy Tingley, 70, of Sidney head-on in the southbound lane.
Hottman’s pickup went off the road to the left and hit a ditch. Tingley's truck tractor overturned in the southbound lane. Both were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while Mr. Cole, a passenger in Hottman's pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene of traumatic injuries.
Police closed Illinois 130 for about a mile for six hours while they investigated.
Hottman was ticketed for improper lane usage.