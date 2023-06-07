URBANA — A Peoria man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in her Champaign home four years ago has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum imposed the sentence Monday on Dashawn Barlow, 30.
Barlow had been charged in October 2019 with an assault that happened Dec. 1, 2018, in a woman’s home on Pomona Drive.
According to the facts given when Barlow pleaded guilty to criminal sexual assault in February, the victim and acquaintances were drinking at her apartment when the woman fell asleep on her couch.
She woke slightly to find him on top of her having sex with her. Barlow was the only male left in the house. The next day, she texted him and asked what he had done. He replied that he could not remember most of the day, a story he maintained when questioned by Champaign police later.
The state crime lab determined that DNA found in her underwear came from her and Barlow.
Barlow, who had no previous convictions, will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence. He was given credit for 59 days already served.