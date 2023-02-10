URBANA — A man who said he wanted to bring attention to the homeless was criminally charged earlier this week with aggravated arson after allegedly setting fire to an unoccupied house.
A Champaign police report said Brandon W. Schultz, 29, of Pesotum was arrested about 8 a.m. Monday outside a building in the 400 block of Stoughton Street. Firefighters arrived to find the stairs covered in soot and several objects that were smoldering. A 10-foot piece of lumber was smoldering in the yard next to the stairs.
Schultz was present and admitted starting the fire. He told police that he and two other people had slept in the unoccupied house after being denied lodging at the homeless shelter.
He said he left to go to a nearby store while the others slept and when he returned, used a lighter to set fire to trash he had swept onto the front patio. He then fed the fire by putting the lumber on top of it.
The report said Schultz had a lighter on him, and another was found in the yard. He also told police he believed the others were still in the house. He said he started the fire to make a statement about being homeless and ignored.
Police found no one inside the unoccupied two-story house but found a bed, clothes, blankets and personal items consistent with someone having slept there.
Schultz was charged with both aggravated arson and arson. The more serious Class X felony charge alleges Schultz knew people were inside when he started the fire. If convicted of that, he faces six to 30 years in prison. He has no previous convictions.
Schultz posted $1,000 cash to be released on Tuesday. A judge told him to return to court March 1.