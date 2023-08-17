URBANA — A Pesotum man who admitted he set a fire at a vacant Champaign house to make a statement has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Brandon Schultz, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to arson, admitting that on Feb. 6, he set a fire at a house in the 400 block of Stoughton Street.
Firefighters arrived about 8 a.m. to find the stairs covered in soot and several smoldering objects outside.
Schultz, who was present, told police that he and two other people had been denied entry to the homeless shelter and instead went into the house to sleep.
As the others slept, Schultz went to a nearby store, then came back and used a lighter to set fire to trash he had put on the patio. He admitted he added lumber to the pile to stoke the fire.
Schultz told police he set the fire to bring attention to homelessness.
He had no previous convictions. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to perform 30 hours of public service and get a mental health evaluation.