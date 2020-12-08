URBANA — A Philo man criminally accused of starving two dogs, one of which is presumed dead, is due back in court Jan. 26.
Judge Adam Dill on Tuesday arraigned Adam Stevenson, 37, who listed an address in the 200 block of East Madison Street, on two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.
As a condition of his bond, Dill ordered Stevenson to have no companion animals.
The charges allege conduct that came to the attention of authorities in August, Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said.
A witness saw two Huskies, named Soldier and Hedwig, that appeared to be unhealthy and losing weight, in crates filled with excrement.
Lynch said Stevenson was the sole caretaker for the dogs, which were reported to be healthy as of April.
In late September, a county animal control officer went to Stevenson’s home to check on the animals and left a message asking that Stevenson contact them but that didn’t happen.
Lynch said another witness reported going to the home a few weeks later and seeing a garage on the property barricaded. One of the two dogs — Hedwig — was inside a back room with no food or water, surrounded by waste. That dog was obviously malnourished, anemic and flea-infested. The dog had lost 20 of her 38 pounds, he said.
The other dog, Soldier, has not been seen since then, he said.
The charges against Stevenson allege that he starved the dogs, resulting in injury to Hedwig and death to Soldier, whose remains were never found.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Hedwig received “significant” medical treatment, appears to be recovering well and is pending adoption.
If convicted of the more serious felony charges, Stevenson faces penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.
The charges against him were filed Dec. 2 and he was given a notice to appear in court Tuesday, which he did with Urbana attorney Baku Patel.