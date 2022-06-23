PHILO — A Philo man was arrested Wednesday by University of Illinois police on charges alleging he uploaded about 30 illicit videos showing child pornography to a popular social-media app.
Police arrested Cecil A. Kimble, 22, on charges of possession of child pornography and taken to the Champaign County jail after serving a search warrant at his home in the 500 block of Valley View Drive.
The investigation began in April when the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a tip from Snapchat that someone had uploaded a pornographic video to the app, according to UI police.
Two UI police detectives serve on that task force, and Detective Robert Murphy was assigned to the case, police said.
Police said Kimble was the owner of the account used to upload the videos. While executing the search warrant for the account, police said they found evidence of 28 additional files depicting apparent child pornography.
Police said they also found two non-pornographic videos of young women paying for items at the register of a Philo convenience store where Kimble works. The videos appeared to have been recorded from behind beverage coolers and focused on the women’s buttocks, police said.
The Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is part of a national network of 61 task forces representing more than 4,500 federal, state and local law-enforcement officials. It's dedicated to investigating, prosecuting and developing effective responses to internet crimes involving children.