URBANA — An Urbana man who voluntarily gave police his phone last month to search so they could possibly find the people who shot him has been charged with possessing a gun.
An Urbana police report said detectives found photographs on the phone of Smoothe Rivers, 34, from earlier this year that showed him holding a gun.
A convicted felon, Rivers is not allowed to have weapons.
Rivers, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Vawter Street, was arraigned Thursday for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. If convicted, he faces a mandatory prison term of two to 10 years.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman told Judge Brett Olmstead that Urbana police were investigating Rivers for allegedly selling drugs while armed from his home.
On Sept. 11, Rivers was shot in a drive-by shooting that happened near the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue.
To assist police in finding the shooters, Rivers allowed detectives to search his phone. On it, Hinman said, officers found two photographs from Feb. 13 of Rivers holding a gun with its serial number visible. That gun, she said, is currently in evidence with Champaign police, who took it from another man charged as being an armed habitual criminal in May.
When police asked Rivers about the photos, he admitted handling the gun.
Rivers, appearing on crutches from the satellite jail, told Olmstead he had been shot recently.
Hinman sought a $150,000 bond for Rivers, given his prior convictions for theft, criminal trespass with a person present and cannabis manufacture, and the ongoing police investigation into his alleged drug sales.
Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup said the father of five needed to be out for medical appointments related to his shooting injuries.
Olmstead agreed to release Rivers on a $10,000 recognizance bond but urged him to “lay low” to avoid the “endless cycle of shoot, revenge, shoot, revenge.”
Olmstead told Rivers to be back in court Dec. 13.