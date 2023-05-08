URBANA — A rural Cisco farmer who pleaded guilty in federal court to bank fraud last week remains free pending his sentencing later this summer.
James R.R. Williams, 63, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Williams admitted to U.S. District Judge Colleen R. Lawless that for the 2016 growing season, he obtained a loan of about $4.6 million from First Security Bank and Gifford State Bank on behalf of his farming operation, RJW Williams Farms Inc.
Williams' assets, including grain, were used as collateral for the loans. But Williams acknowledged under oath that beginning in October 2016, he defrauded both banks by concealing his grain sales from them.
He admitted that he instructed employees of Archer Daniels Midland grain elevators in Niantic and Weldon to issue four checks to his son, which were deposited into an account held jointly by Williams and his son but used by Williams for his own benefit.
The government alleged that between Oct. 20, 2014, and Feb. 1, 2017, Williams caused ADM to issue about 22 checks totaling $540,505.35 in the name of his son for grain that was actually sold by Williams and was collateral for his outstanding loan.
Lawless set Williams’ sentencing hearing for Sept. 7 in Springfield.