MONTICELLO — Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt began his local law-enforcement career by pounding the pavement as a deputy.
Starting July 1, he will be pounding nails instead, after retiring as sheriff midway through his third term.
“I’ve decided to start a construction business,” Hunt said. “Some people say that’s crazy.”
His retirement comes amid increase scrutiny of law enforcement and its practices, including the use of force. While Hunt said force is not used as often in more sparsely populated Piatt County as in neighboring counties that have larger municipalities, his decision was spurred by changes in general attitudes over law enforcement in the past two years.
“I think there are some negative attitudes towards law enforcement in the area. In Piatt County, we’ve seen some of that,” he said. “It’s not near to the extent we see what’s on television, in Champaign or Decatur, but we’re moving into a different era, and I think it’s time for me to go.
“We’ve had more pursuits in the last 24 months,” Hunt added. “We don’t pursue all that much, but people are just not wanting to adhere to law enforcement, and it’s difficult. It’s creating a hazardous work environment for the guys on the streets.”
One thing he says has not changed in his years as sheriff is the quality of employees in the department.
“What needs to be said is, all the people I work with are great people,” he said. “They’re hard-working. They deserve all the credit for the success of the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office, from the dispatchers, to correctional staff, deputies and investigators, my secretary — without my secretary, you can’t keep things running. Also, past and present state’s attorneys, and county board members and all the staff at the courthouse.
“I just want to say that they’re great people.”
There are 14 deputies among Hunt’s staff of about 35.
Hunt served in the Air Force for six years following his graduation from Monticello High School in 1982. After a short stint in the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, he worked in law enforcement and security at Cape Canaveral before returning to Piatt County as a deputy in 1994.
He rose through the ranks to investigator and was first elected sheriff in November 2010.
His current term ends in December 2022.
The Piatt County Republican Party will recommend a replacement for hunt to county board Chairman Ray Spencer, who will nominate a successor to be voted on by the full board.
“It’s been an honor to be elected three terms and to serve the people of Piatt County,” Hunt said.