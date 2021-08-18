MONTICELLO — Kato, the lone four-legged member of the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department, now has a one-of- a-kind ride.
The department teamed up with OverDunn Services and Dunn & Gone Racing of Monticello, which used their custom manufacturing skills to fabricate an enclosure for the back seat of a Ford F-150 that now houses the German shepherd — and K-9 officer — when he is on the road with handler Stewart Williams.
“He’s still trying to figure out if it’s his or not, but he likes it,” Williams said.
The process started when the department replaced the aging Chevy Tahoe that previously served as the K-9 vehicle with the Ford truck. That necessitated a new kennel, but like many things these days, delivery time was delayed due to supply-line issues.
Enter Josh Dunn of OverDunn Services and John Dunn of Dunn & Gone Racing, the father-and-son duo who share a shop in Monticello.
“When they approached us, it was an automatic ‘yes,’” Josh Dunn said. “We like to support local law enforcement, and we know how our community supports them.”
For Williams, it gave him a chance to improve upon the previous enclosure, including an irritating rattle he experienced with an off-the-rack kennel.
“My two things were: Could you make it quieter, and could you make the suicide door that allows me to get him out from the front?” Williams said.
Before, a seat would need to be moved to access the kennel from the front seat of the vehicle in case of emergency, such as an accident that would not allow normal access, or if Williams were to be injured. The new door features more direct access from the front seat.
“And now it’s super quiet,” Williams said of the kennel in general.
“We took extra measures to make it really tight. We put in weather stripping anywhere there could be a rattle,” Dunn said.
Another unique measure is Plexiglas so that Kato can see out, rather than more visibility-reducing mesh that was on the windows before.
John Dunn — known for making race cars — said the fabricating and welding was right up their alley.
The hard part?
“Initially, there were a lot of door controls. So all that wiring had to be taken out,” he said.
The wiring also had to accommodate sensors that trigger alarms and automatically start running the truck’s air conditioning full blast if the internal temperature reaches a certain level.
Kato gets most of the back seat, but a portion is sealed off for a passenger seat in case someone needs to be transported.
The custom fit also allowed the Dunns to go floor to ceiling, front to back with the kennel, making it slightly larger for the canine officer.
“It’s definitely a bigger kennel,” Williams said.
It was also a quicker turnaround, with OverDunn and Dunn & Gone doing their portion of it in a few weeks.
The Dunns joke that the only downside was that their businesses were viewed with some suspicion for a few weeks due to the frequent visits by Williams.
“We’ve had a lot of people ask: ‘Have you had a lot of problems? Because there’s been a lot of sheriff’s traffic over there,’” John Dunn said.
Williams has been the canine handler in Piatt County for four years and a deputy with the department since 2012.