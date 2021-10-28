OAKWOOD — Several pigs died when a semitrailer caught fire Tuesday night on Interstate 74 in Vermilion County.
Illinois State Police said the semi caught fire about 9:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-74 about 3 miles west of Oakwood.
It started near the drive axles and the driver, Sebastian Gilbert-More, 30, of Portland, Ind., pulled over to the right shoulder. The fire spread to the front of the livestock trailer that had 153 adult pigs inside.
The driver was not injured, but 38 pigs perished in the fire. Another 115 were transferred to another trailer.