ROBERTS — A Piper City woman was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning about 3 miles south of Roberts.
A report from Illinois State Police said about 9:30 a.m., Randy O. Lopez, 24, of Piper City was driving a 2005 Toyota north on Illinois 115 near Ford County Road 1200 North when it veered across the southbound lane and hit a guardrail before coming to rest in a ditch.
A passenger in the vehicle, Anayeli I. Medina, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. Lopez and another passenger, Gabriela K. Shurr, 20, of Piper City were taken to an area hospital with injuries.
The state road was shut down for about four hours following the accident.
Lopez was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to wear a seat belt and improper lane usage.