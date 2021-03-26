URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he fired shots into occupied homes in Champaign and Urbana more than two years ago has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
In return for Darrion A. White’s admissions Thursday to reckless discharge of a firearm in two cases, Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark agreed to absolve him of criminal responsibility for the Aug. 28, 2018, first-degree murder of David Sankey, 16.
The teen was gunned down in his own Garden Hills neighborhood in Champaign, near the intersection of Paula Drive and Larkspur Lane, about 8:30 p.m. on that Tuesday. He died two hours later at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Authorities believe White’s co-defendant, Jaquaveon Faust, 24, was the shooter.
“Our efforts will be focused on Faust as I can directly tie the murder weapon to” him, said Clark, who added that the evidence showed that White did not fire a gun that night.
David Sankey’s mother, Yvonne Johnson of Champaign, was present for the pleas and exchanged words in the hallway later with supporters of White as court security officers tried to calm her.
Unhappy with the resolution of the case, the grieving mother said she understood that White may not have fired the shot that killed her son but said he “shouldn’t have been in front of my house in the first place.”
“David don’t get a chance to get a graduation or a prom,” she said.
The petite woman was wearing a shirt covered with her youngest son’s image as she vented her anger after the brief court hearing.
Clark filed the charges of reckless discharge of a firearm shortly before the plea as part of a negotiated settlement of White’s cases worked out between her and defense attorney Alfred Ivy, who works in Urbana and Chicago.
Judge Roger Webber accepted the pleas and sentenced White to five years in prison in each case, to be served one after the other. White is eligible for day-for-day credit.
White was charged May 1, 2019, with Mr. Sankey’s murder under the theory that he was accountable for the actions of Faust by being present. Clark said Ivy would have argued that there was no link between Faust and White, who arrived at the murder scene separately.
Faust was charged about a month after White. His case is unresolved, and he’s due in court May 4. White’s jury trial on the murder charges was to have begun Monday before Webber.
White, 20, whose last local address was in the 2900 block of Maplewood Drive, pleaded guilty to shootings that happened in January and February 2019.
Clark gave the following facts about those cases to Webber:
- At 8:43 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2019, residents of a home in the 1300 block of Larkspur Lane, Champaign, reported several shots that were so close, they dropped to the floor inside their home, where a mother was doing her child’s hair. Champaign police found several bullet holes in that family’s house, including one that went through a bedroom wall. No one was injured.
Clark said the Illinois State Crime Lab later determined that the bullets were fired from a 9 mm handgun that was found in a vehicle that White and a then-17-year-old male were in on Feb. 6, 2019.
- On Feb. 3, about 8:24 p.m., a teenage boy had just been dropped off at his home in the 100 block of Scottswood Drive in Urbana and was heading inside when gunfire erupted around him. His family inside also heard the shots fired. Champaign County sheriff’s deputies found that several shots hit the house and multiple .40-caliber casings were recovered outside.
Clark said the state crime lab determined those bullets were fired from a second .40-caliber gun that was also found in the vehicle that White and the 17-year-old male had been in. Deputies learned of an ongoing feud that White and the 17-year-old were having with the teen at whom they fired.
Deputies also had video surveillance that showed the vehicle that the shots came from was a silver sport utility vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle White was driving during that time.
Three days after the Scottswood shooting — one of eight shootings for which area police were investigating White — deputies arrested him outside the Champaign County courthouse when they found the two guns in a vehicle that he was driving.
One was in the glove compartment, and the other was under the seat of the 17-year-old. White was charged with possession of a gun without a firearm owner’s identification card and six weeks later was released on bond.
Another six weeks after that, on May 2, 2019, he was arrested for David Sankey’s murder.
Both the teen and White ended up pleading guilty to weapons possession for the guns found in White’s vehicle. White received three years in prison in October 2020 while the teen went to juvenile prison.
On Nov. 13, 2020, White was mistakenly released from the Department of Corrections, where officials declared his sentence complete based on time he had already served in jail. However, they apparently overlooked information that White was to be returned to Champaign County on the pending murder charges.
He was free for about two weeks before federal marshals found him in Glenwood, south of Chicago, and brought him back to the Champaign County Jail.
He received no credit for any time he’s already been in jail since the charges to which he pleaded guilty had only been filed Thursday.
Besides the charge of possession of a weapon, for which he’s already served prison time, White had a juvenile adjudication for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Clark said.