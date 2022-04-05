METCAD isn’t the only public service agency related to law enforcement in and near Champaign County hurting for help. A sampling of other area law enforcement agencies’ situations:
The Champaign County Jail has a budget for 50 correctional officers but only 43 on staff, said Capt. Karee Voges, who oversees the jails. And with staff out on paid leave, it’s actually 40 people covering 50 spots, she said.
“I am pretty sure my position now is human resources versus jail superintendent,” she said, speculating that part of the problem is that people choosing law enforcement don’t think about corrections as a place to start.
Having to board prisoners in Kankakee is also problematic.
“It helps to have space to house our overflow but it is actually not only costing taxpayers but causes additional issues for staffing. We do not have the extra staff to complete transports but we are making it work,” she said of the three-hour round trips done at least three times a week.
In the next round of labor negotiations, Voges wants the county board to consider better pay for corrections officers. And when hiring, she intends to be a strong advocate for “officer wellness.”
“My staff needs to be supported and get time off. If I can go to Target and start at $24 an hour, what is the point? We need good people to have that passion and want to do the job. We are like social service folks,” she said.
Keith Willis, superintendent of the Juvenile Detention Center, has 10 openings.
“We are authorized for 24 line officer positions and six supervisors. I currently have nine line officer positions open and one supervisor,” he said.
The average daily population for the center in February was 21 minors, most incarcerated for serious felonies while awaiting trial, who need round-the-clock supervision.
Janie Miller-Jones, Champaign County Public Defender, who recently lost three experienced felony attorneys to higher-paying jobs, persuaded Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum to appoint private attorneys — at taxpayer expense — to represent indigent defendants charged with murder until she has more staff and fewer open cases.
Miller-Jones’ staff currently represents 14 defendants charged with murder and seven with attempted murder.
“I have four open positions: two traffic and two felony. I’m not sure where all the people graduating from law school are going to work,” she said.
Rosenbaum said it’s not simple to find qualified private attorneys willing to work for $125 an hour on murder cases: “It’s a lot of work. We’ve been able to find people but it’s not always an easy task. You want to find the sweet spot of someone with the experience who is willing to take it (the appointment).”
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said she’d like to have 11 prosecutors but isn’t getting the number of applicants she’d like despite posting a job with a six-figure salary.
“There’s been seven (prosecutors) for over a year,” she said, explaining the reason she seeks help from the office of the state attorney general in murder cases and other violent crimes.
“We have 27 defendants charged with murder,” she said.
“I have four positions I need to fill. My county board has authorized me to hire five,” Lacy said.
The Champaign Police Department continues to try its best to fill 26 vacancies on its force, which is authorized to have 124 patrol officers, said spokesman Joe Lamberson.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said he recently rounded out his staff after being down three deputy coroners to investigate deaths for a year. Like police and firefighters, his office is on call around the clock to respond to all kinds of deaths.
“We’re trying to do death investigations, which don’t happen overnight,” said Northrup, who estimated it takes about a year of on-the-job training for his assistants before he feels comfortable letting them respond to calls alone. Not everyone who gets hired likes the work.
“I have five of six full-time deputies that are still learning,” he said.
The Rantoul Police Department is authorized to have 31 patrol officers but currently has 29. Deputy Chief Justin Bouse said the department hopes to “overhire” to 32 to account for an anticipated retirement.
— Mary Schenk