CHAMPAIGN — A 16-year-old Centennial High School student has been arrested in a shooting two weeks ago outside the school.
A release from Champaign police said the youth was arrested Thursday morning at his home on Sheffield Drive on a warrant of apprehension that a judge issued Saturday.
The teen is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school for allegedly firing a gun about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15. No one was injured in the incident.
The offense is a Class X felony, and were he to be prosecuted in adult court, he could face up to six to 30 years in prison upon conviction.
Police continue to look for a second shooter since they found 13 bullet casings in two different locations.
Police used surveillance video from Piccadilly Liquors, 2202 W. John St., C, which is north of the field where shots were fired, and footage from a camera at the school to help identify the youth. A school employee assisted them.
Police are confident that the school was not the target of the alleged shooters. Both Centennial and nearby Jefferson Middle School were put on lockdown as a result of the shooting.
The youth is expected to make a court appearance Friday. He is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the teen is currently on parole for a 2017 adjudication for aggravated criminal sexual assault for which he initially received probation and later a sentence to juvenile prison.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.