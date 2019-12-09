CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign police said two men grabbed a third-grade student during a "stranger danger" incident Monday morning.
A statement posted to the department's Twitter said the male student was walking to a bus stop near Winston Drive and Williamsburg drives when a vehicle occupied by two men pulled alongside. Police said the men grabbed the student, but the child resisted and ran away. The student was not hurt.
Stranger Danger Alert: pic.twitter.com/aaFY4PhG8v— Champaign PD (@ChampaignPD) December 9, 2019
The vehicle is a newer model silver extended-cab truck with some damage to it. The driver was described as a white man, middle-aged, wearing a blue Nike hooded jacket. The passenger was described as a white man, middle-aged, with an orange goatee and a black leather jacket.
If you have information on this incident, please call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.