CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police think a toddler shot himself Friday morning in his home and said his parents are cooperating in an investigation.
A release Saturday from police said at 9:10 a.m. Friday, officers were sent to the 600 block of South Crescent Drive, where they found a 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition with what is described as a non-life threatening injury.
“Preliminary information suggests the child gained access to an unsecured firearm and accidentally discharged it once into his midsection,” the release said.
The parents are cooperating with law enforcement, and there have been no arrests. Although the incident remains under investigation, police are not looking for additional suspects.