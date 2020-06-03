DANVILLE — A 25-year-old Danville man was shot early Wednesday and treated at a local hospital, police said.
Danville police responded to a call about shots fired on Virginia Street at 4:05 a.m. and learned a gunshot victim had left the area to go to the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center emergency room.
He was wounded in his foot and hand, which were both struck by gunfire, police said.
The victim told police he had been at a party, and was outside the home on Virginia Street when someone approached from across the street and started shooting at him. Information about the suspect isn’t available at this time, police said.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.