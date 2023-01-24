DANVILLE — The death of a 3-year-old Danville girl last week is now being treated as a homicide, police said.
The name of the child, Kanari Miller, was released Monday by Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden.
Danville police said an autopsy was conducted, and the cause of death was ruled “multiple blunt injuries due to child abuse.”
Police were initially called Thursday to the emergency department of OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center to investigate a report of a child who was being treated after falling down a flight of stairs. The child was unresponsive and pronounced dead.
“Medically, it has been determined that the injuries sustained by Kanari were not consistent with the explanation of how they occurred, and the specific injuries she sustained would not occur as a result of falling down stairs,” police said in a statement.
Details about specific injuries the child suffered haven’t been released.
Police said they have interviewed family members who brought her to the hospital, and detectives and Illinois State Police crime-scene investigators have executed a search warrant at the child’s home and collected evidence from that location.
The investigation is continuing, police said.